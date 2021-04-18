Advertisement

Stout Defense Leads Trinity Past Braxton County in Region II Section II Championship, 69-23

Warriors will play Frankfort in regional Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity didn’t allow a field goal in the second half as the Warriors shut down Braxton County, 69-23 to win the Class AA Region II Section II Championship.

Jaclyn Smith scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors and Paige Smith notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lainey Hunt paced the Eagles with seven points.

The Warriors will host Frankfort in the Region II Championship Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting

Latest News

Charles Woods
WVU Receives Commitment from Illinois State Transfer Cornerback Woods
Mikey Kluska
Kluska’s Heroics Propel WVU to Upset No. 7 Texas Tech, 6-5
Zach Frazier
WVU’s Frazier Embracing Transition to Center
Darius Stills
WVU’s Stills Wins Hardman Award