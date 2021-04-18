Stout Defense Leads Trinity Past Braxton County in Region II Section II Championship, 69-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity didn’t allow a field goal in the second half as the Warriors shut down Braxton County, 69-23 to win the Class AA Region II Section II Championship.

Jaclyn Smith scored a game-high 15 points for the Warriors and Paige Smith notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lainey Hunt paced the Eagles with seven points.

The Warriors will host Frankfort in the Region II Championship Thursday night at 7 p.m. The winner advances to the state tournament.

