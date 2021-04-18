Advertisement

WVU Receives Commitment from Illinois State Transfer Cornerback Woods

Named HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Honorable Mention
Charles Woods
Charles Woods(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has inked Illinois State transfer cornerback Charles Woods.

Woods has totaled 84 tackles, 60 solo tackles, 27 pass breakups and six interceptions in three years with the Redbirds. In 2019, he was named HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Honorable Mention.

Woods also returned 10 punts for 43 yards in 2019. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting

Latest News

Mikey Kluska
Kluska’s Heroics Propel WVU to Upset No. 7 Texas Tech, 6-5
Trinity girls basketball
Stout Defense Leads Trinity Past Braxton County in Region II Section II Championship, 69-23
Zach Frazier
WVU’s Frazier Embracing Transition to Center
Darius Stills
WVU’s Stills Wins Hardman Award