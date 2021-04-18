WVU Receives Commitment from Illinois State Transfer Cornerback Woods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has inked Illinois State transfer cornerback Charles Woods.

Woods has totaled 84 tackles, 60 solo tackles, 27 pass breakups and six interceptions in three years with the Redbirds. In 2019, he was named HERO Sports FCS Sophomore All-America Honorable Mention.

Woods also returned 10 punts for 43 yards in 2019. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Three offers in high school, signed FCS and dominated, but now it’s time to play on a bigger stage. Believe in You. Morgantown lets ride!!٩ @Backendcoach12 @NealBrown_WVU @TrustMyEyesO pic.twitter.com/T0nu9dudgA — ٩ (@c_woods9) April 17, 2021

