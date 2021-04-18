WVU Sputters in Rubber Match to No. 7 Texas Tech, 10-1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU was dominated in its series rubber match by No. 7 Texas Tech, 10-1.

The Mountaineers were outhit 14-2 in the game. West Virginia’s lone run came in the fourth inning on an RBI triple from Hudson Byorick.

TTU blew open the flood gates in the sixth inning scoring six runs. Cal Conley went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and a home run for the Red Raiders. Byorick and Kluska had the only hits for the Mountaineers.

With the loss, WVU drops to 14-16 overall and 5-7 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers return to action Friday when they open a three-game series at Kansas State. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in Manhattan, Kan.

