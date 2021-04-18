Advertisement

WVU’s Frazier Embracing Transition to Center

Fairmont Senior alum was All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as a freshman last year
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore offensive lineman Zach Frazier has been using spring practice to transition from guard to center.

Frazier was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last year and gained experience at both positions. He started the last eight games of the year at the guard position.

The Fairmont Senior alum made history in 2020 becoming the first freshman to start on the Mountaineer offensive line in over 40 years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
Two people transported to the hospital after vehicle crash on I-79N at mile marker 137
Two rushed to the hospital after I-79N accident
678,940 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 499,540 are...
Health officials report 446 new cases, 3 new deaths
Justin Lamar, 19
UPDATE: Police arrest suspect in Morgantown shooting

Latest News

Charles Woods
WVU Receives Commitment from Illinois State Transfer Cornerback Woods
Mikey Kluska
Kluska’s Heroics Propel WVU to Upset No. 7 Texas Tech, 6-5
Trinity girls basketball
Stout Defense Leads Trinity Past Braxton County in Region II Section II Championship, 69-23
Darius Stills
WVU’s Stills Wins Hardman Award