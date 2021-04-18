WVU’s Frazier Embracing Transition to Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore offensive lineman Zach Frazier has been using spring practice to transition from guard to center.

Frazier was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last year and gained experience at both positions. He started the last eight games of the year at the guard position.

The Fairmont Senior alum made history in 2020 becoming the first freshman to start on the Mountaineer offensive line in over 40 years.

