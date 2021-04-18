WVU’s Stills Wins Hardman Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU star defensive lineman and Fairmont Senior alum Darius Stills has been named this year’s winner of the Hardman Award.

The honor is given to the state’s top amateur athlete and is voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Stills edged out West Liberty wrestler and 125-pound national champion Cole Laya and University of Charleston women’s basketball player Brooklyn Pannell.

Stills is the first WVU football player to win the award since Tavon Austin in 2012. In 2020, he was named the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection. Stills totaled 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception last year.

He is currently preparing for the NFL Draft.

