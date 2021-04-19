5th seeded WVU women’s soccer heading to 21st straight NCAA tournament
Mountaineers will face winner of Rice & Furman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mountaineers are heading to their 21st consecutive NCAA tournament.
West Virginia (10-2-1) earned the No. 5 national seed in the 48-team tournament and will face the winner of Rice & Furman in their opening round.
The entire tournament will take place in North Carolina from April 27-May 17.
The championship game will be played at Saheln’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.
