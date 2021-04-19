5th seeded WVU women’s soccer heading to 21st straight NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Mountaineers are heading to their 21st consecutive NCAA tournament.

West Virginia (10-2-1) earned the No. 5 national seed in the 48-team tournament and will face the winner of Rice & Furman in their opening round.

The entire tournament will take place in North Carolina from April 27-May 17.

The championship game will be played at Saheln’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

