Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 2 missing teens

Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was issued for them in Texas.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Texas was issued for two teenage girls, ages 16 and 17, who have been missing since Sunday and believed to be in danger.

The Seagoville Police Department said Devany Betancourt, a Hispanic 16-year-old female, 5-feet-2 tall and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and two gold rings.

Marina Nelson a white 17-year-old female, 5-feet-9 and 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts. Nelson has wavy brown hair.

Law enforcement officials believe these children are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information can contact Seagoville police at 972-287-6815 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series...
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Latest News

Former officer Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and...
LIVE: Lawyers at Chauvin trial in Floyd death to make final pitch
Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report no COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Ex-Texas deputy wanted in deaths of 3 is arrested