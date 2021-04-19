Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 19th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures today rise into the mid-60s, despite some scattered clouds passing through during the afternoon. Tomorrow, we’ll be in the upper 60s, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. However, sprinkles begin overnight, and a cold front passes through early on Wednesday morning, dropping our daytime high into the upper 40s for Wednesday. We will continue to see some scattered rain throughout the day, as well as some strong wind gusts around 25 miles per hour and chilly temperatures. In Clarksburg, temperatures will fall to the freezing point headed into Thursday morning, so make sure to bring your plants inside and keep your pets warm. It’ll be even colder in other places, so we expect a freeze warning prior to this cold snap. Temperatures will approach 50° on Thursday, and the day will be dry, but it will still be cold. Temperatures do begin to recover on Friday, with highs approaching 60 degrees, and these temperatures hang around into Saturday. However, we do see some rain chances for the day on Saturday, so we’ll keep you updated as the system approaches.

Today: Mostly sunny, warming up. High: 67.

Tonight: A calm overnight. Low: 45.

Tuesday: The best day of the week, with sun and warm temperatures. High: 69.

Wednesday: Rain moves in and temperatures drop 20 degrees. High: 50.

