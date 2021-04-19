Charles Keith Swecker, 83, a resident of Point Mountain, passed from this life on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Barbour County in Belington. Keith was born on Sunday, January 30, 1938, in Valley Head, a son of the late Howard Nixon “Nick” Swecker and Evelyn Geraldine Hewitt Swecker. He was twice married. First, on October 10, 1959, he was married to the former Vera Ann Anders who preceded him in death on April 16, 2001. Second, he married the former Janet Marie Taylor, who survives in Valley Head. Also left to cherish Keith’s memory are five children, Keith R. Swecker of Detroit, MI, Jennifer L. Swecker of Valley Head, Tracey L. Elza and husband, Bill, of Kerens, Connie Cope of Kerens, and Jackie Pritt and husband, Dirk, of Philippi, two sisters, Hilda Gardner of Dayton, OH, and Colleen Jarvis of Frametown, seven grandchildren, Elijah Lenhart of Valley Head, Kiona Daniels and husband, Doug, of Mill Creek, Nicholas Gidley and companion, Chelsea Haines, of Parsons, Hunter Elza of Kerens, Ashley Long and husband, Zach, of Hambleton, Levi Elza and wife, Tina of Clarksburg, and Skylar Lamb of Parsons, three great grandchildren, his “sweetpea” Vera Faith Daniels who was a special joy in his life, Zachary Long, Jr., and Jonnie Elza, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Keith in death besides his parents and first wife were four siblings, Howard Swecker, Helena Hedgepeth, Marlene Lucky, and Sandra Goodwin. Keith was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 1957, and he had served with the United States Army. He had worked for U.S. Steel Corporation, Clairton Works, in Pittsburg, PA from which he retired. He returned to Valley Head in 1995. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking his grandchildren on four-wheeler rides into the woods where he would teach them about nature and hunting. He was lovingly known as “Pap” to his grandchildren and children in the community, but to his friends, he was the “Great White Hunter”. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Lonnie Daniels will officiate, and interment will follow in Stalnaker Cemetery at Monterville where members of the H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and WV Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charles Keith Swecker. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

