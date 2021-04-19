Advertisement

Detroit man facing drug charges after police chase through Fairmont

Jason Todd Scruggs
Jason Todd Scruggs(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Detroit man is facing drug charges after an alleged police pursuit through Fairmont, WV.

On Thursday, the Fairmont Police Department conducted physical surveillance on a house on Blaine Street in Fairmont, in response to numerous drug complaints, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers observed a vehicle travel to this house and stay for approximately 30 minutes, police say. The officer says he watched the vehicle drive away and did not come to a complete stop at an intersection and was also in violation of tint laws. When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver fled, “at a high rate of speed,” the complaint reads. The vehicle allegedly hit speeds of more than 130 mph before wrecking at the 132 exit off ramp on I-79.

Both occupants of the vehicle, the passenger identified as Jason Todd Scruggs, fled on foot, but were soon apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, police say.

Scruggs, of Detroit, MI, was taken into custody, “with a large amount of US currency,” according to the criminal complaint. A search warrant of the Blaine Street home uncovered one ounce of methamphetamine and multiple firearms, police say. A search warrant of the vehicle uncovered three pounds of methamphetamine and more than $5,000 in US currency, according to officials.

According to the officer, based on his training and experience, he has reason to believe that both individuals had conspired together to sell the controlled substances found in the investigation.

Scruggs, 38, has been charged with Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and Conspiracy to violate drug laws.

