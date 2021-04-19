Earl R. “Stoney” Small, 82, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Mr. Small was born on June 8, 1938 in Benson, WV, a son of the late Howard Ray and Mary Elizabeth Rastle Small. Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Strother Small. They were married on May 14, 1988. He is also survived by his two sons, Mark R. Minigh of Clarksburg and Dwight Alan Minigh and wife Cindy of Jane Lew; and special granddaughter, Megan Jane Minigh and fiancé Benjamin Yoke of Salem. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-granddaughter, Amber Hubbard. Mr. Small was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 through 1963. He was a retired meat cutter from Thoroughfare Market. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0200 Charleston. His hobbies included hunting, bow hunting and fishing. He was a member of Reynoldsville Baptist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jon Hayes presiding. Full military rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

