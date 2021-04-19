Former Mountaineer Matthews Jr. transfers home to Washington
Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer Emmitt Matthews Jr. is heading home.
The Tacoma, Washington native announced over the weekend that he will transfer to the University of Washington.
Matthews Jr. started 25 of West Virginia’s 29 games in 2021 averaging 7.7 points and 4 rebounds.
In his three seasons at WVU, he averaged 6 points and 3 rebounds.
