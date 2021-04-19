Advertisement

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, simplifies others

(Governor Jim Justice)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Justice Justice announced during a press conference Monday that he will be signing a new executive order to ‘clean up’ already existing orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These orders were absolutely necessary to keep our people safe, to keep our businesses afloat and to keep us on the right track. And we have lead the nation over and over,” said Gov. Justice. “But, it can be confusing for the public to keep track of all the different orders, so today I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place.”

The governor said the new order removes social gathering limitations but keeps face covering requirements in place.

“The ones that will remain in effect are orders that suspend regulations and make access to health care, business licensing and other aspects of your life easy,” said Gov. Justice. “I am also leaving in place a requirement that all health care facilities and providers in our state remain diligent with plans for surge capacity and PPE in case we ever need it again”

Gov. Justice says he signed a total of 91 executive orders to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series...
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 19 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 19 2021 12 PM
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
West Virginia to receive more than $1.8 million to fight COVId-19 variants
Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report no COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours