Gyorko staying home in Morgantown to manage WV Black Bears

Will lead team in first season in MLB Draft League
Gyorko
Gyorko(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University high school & WVU product Jedd Gyorko is looking forward to having a summer at home.

With Gyorko & his wife, Karley, expecting their fourth child in June, the 8-year MLB veteran turned down multiple MLB offers to stay home and manage the Black Bears while he’s here.

Gyorko says he has not closed the door on his professional career, and that if he does get an offer, the Black Bears will let him go.

The Black Bears will announce the full coaching staff in the coming days.

West Virginia begins its campaign in the inaugural season of the MLB draft league on May 24 against Mahoning Valley at Mon County Ballpark.

