Gyorko staying home in Morgantown to manage WV Black Bears

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University high school & WVU product Jedd Gyorko is looking forward to having a summer at home.

With Gyorko & his wife, Karley, expecting their fourth child in June, the 8-year MLB veteran turned down multiple MLB offers to stay home and manage the Black Bears while he’s here.

"Glad to be back here in Morgantown. Obviously, this is home."



We're glad to have you back, Jedd. 🥰



Catch the full press conference with new manager, Jedd Gyorko, here: https://t.co/PHdEx55toz pic.twitter.com/nmkco88tw5 — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) April 19, 2021

Gyorko says he has not closed the door on his professional career, and that if he does get an offer, the Black Bears will let him go.

The Black Bears will announce the full coaching staff in the coming days.

West Virginia begins its campaign in the inaugural season of the MLB draft league on May 24 against Mahoning Valley at Mon County Ballpark.

