Health officials in Marion County seeing decrease in COVID-19 vaccine registrations

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Health officials in Marion County are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations.

The county’s Health Department Administrator Lloyd White says that only 46% of residents over the age of 16 in the county have gotten at least their first shot, still far from what they need to reach herd immunity. “We probably need a good, in my opinion, about 70 to 80 percent of the population before we can get true herd immunity,” said White.

He says just 73 people registered for their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic despite an email being sent to about 15,000 residents. He thinks some people may just be choosing not to get vaccinated.

He said, “I realize it’s an individual choice but consider the cost consider the benefits, in my opinion, the benefits certainly outweigh the cost. I think it’s just up to us to make the right choices to protect ourselves, to protect our family, and to protect our community.”

White suggests that one recent issue that could be causing some hesitancy is the pause put on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Top health agencies are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving that vaccine, but White says this is not a cause for widespread concern. “Now I realize the J&J issue is one we have to consider but 6 six cases out of 6 million doses is pretty low nonetheless the risks there....But I would encourage to not let that stop you from getting the vaccine.”

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have a good track record according to White, “The most important thing is to get the vaccine because it is safe.”

A nurse with the health department Megan Payne says as for vaccine side effects, it’s much better than having the full-blown virus. “I mean you’re looking at muscle sores, body aches, and like redness and pain of the injection site potentially versus winding up in the ICU, critical care, so I would definitely recommend getting vaccinated,” said Payne.

The health department plans to get most of the county’s home-bound population vaccinated by Wednesday.

