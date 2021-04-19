Advertisement

Health officials report no COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 260 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Monday.

It brings the total count to 149,147.

A total of 681,790 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 508,089 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, leaving the death count at 2,785.

DHHR officials said 7,388 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,347), Berkeley (11,627), Boone (1,883), Braxton (867), Brooke (2,122), Cabell (8,621), Calhoun (271), Clay (455), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,275), Gilmer (737), Grant (1,241), Greenbrier (2,622), Hampshire (1,715), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,436), Harrison (5,415), Jackson (1,916), Jefferson (4,348), Kanawha (14,117), Lewis (1,133), Lincoln (1,398), Logan (3,006), Marion (4,160), Marshall (3,282), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,491), Mercer (4,574), Mineral (2,773), Mingo (2,429), Monongalia (8,958), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,512), Ohio (4,047), Pendleton (686), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (642), Preston (2,811), Putnam (4,823), Raleigh (6,148), Randolph (2,494), Ritchie (660), Roane (579), Summers (768), Taylor (1,197), Tucker (523), Tyler (672), Upshur (1,818), Wayne (2,820), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,198), Wirt (381), Wood (7,578), Wyoming (1,913).

