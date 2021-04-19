House Call: Type 2 Diabetes

More than 34 million Americans have diabetes (that is about 1 in 10 people in the United States), and approximately 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes. Joining us tonight for the second of a two part series on Type 2 diabetes is Dr. Ayesha Jameel, Endocrinologist at Bridgeport Endocrinology

1). Is medication key to controlling diabetes?

Medicine can be another key to managing your type 2 diabetes. Work with your doctor to see what medicines can help you keep your blood sugar in your target range. Some people take both pills and insulin or insulin by itself. If you are starting new medicines, ask your doctor, pharmacist, or diabetes educator the following questions:

· How many pills do I take?

· How often should I take them, and when?

· Should I take my medicine on an empty stomach or with food?

· What if I forget to take my medicine and remember later?

· What side effects could I have?

· What should I do if I have side effects?

· Will my diabetes medicine cause a problem with any of my other medicines?

2). What symptoms might you experience if you have diabetes?

The following symptoms of diabetes are typical. However, some people with type 2 diabetes have symptoms so mild that these go unnoticed. Living with type 2 diabetes puts you at higher risk for heart disease and stroke. Knowing what signs and symptoms of diabetes is important, so that you may reduce your risk.

Common symptoms of diabetes:

· Urinating often

· Feeling very thirsty

· Feeling very hungry—even though you are eating

· Extreme fatigue

· Blurry vision

· Cuts/bruises that are slow to heal

· Weight loss—even though you are eating more (type 1)

· Tingling, pain, or numbness in the hands/feet (type 2)

Early detection and treatment of diabetes can decrease the risk of developing the complications of diabetes.

Although there are many similarities between type 1 and type 2 diabetes, the cause of each is very different. Treatment for each type is usually quite different, too. Some people, especially adults who are newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, may have symptoms similar to type 2 diabetes and this overlap between types can be confusing.

3). Stress is so prevalent in today’s world. Often there is a connection between stress and health disorders. How does stress impact diabetes?

Diabetes and stress appear to be linked in several important ways. Namely, stress can both contribute to and be a consequence of diabetes. For example, a person may feel their stress levels rise when having to plan meals and measure their blood sugar, especially in the early stages of a diabetes diagnosis. However, stress can also increase a person’s blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin levels.

Research has also linked high levels of lifetime stress to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

