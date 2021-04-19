DONALD G. FORD FUNERAL HOME, P.O. Box 5 GRAFTON, WV 304-265-1570 Cell: 304-203-3890 Irene Delores (Scranage) Morgan, age 87 of Maplewood Drive, Bridgeport, WV passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center. She was born June 8, 1933 in Grafton, WV a daughter of the late Kenneth Arthur and Ethel Mae (McDonald) Scranage. She is survived by one son, Douglas D. Tucker (Mary) of Grafton, WV (Harmony Grove Community); two stepchildren, Cheryl Snyder (Farrel) of Grafton and Linda Moran of Grafton; one granddaughter, Melissa LePlatt (Eric) of Harper’s Ferry, WV; and one granddaughter-in-law, Adrienne Tucker of Buckhannon, WV; 2 step-grandchildren, Michael Snyder (Amber) of Springfield, VA and Thomas Snyder (Stephanie) of Grafton; eight great-granchildren, Andrew, Patton, Sheridan, Asher, and Griffin LePlatt, Madelyn, Brooks and Molly Tucker; four step great-granddaughters, Lillian, Iris, Marigold, and Rosemary Snyder; two brothers, Ward L. Scranage of Peachtree, GA and Charles A. Scranage (Dora) of McGee Community; one sister-in-law, Wanda Scranage of McGee Commnunity; also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Maynard Osburn Tucker and her second husband, William Arthur Morgan; one grandson, Shawn Douglas Tucker; two brothers James M. Scranage and Ronald L. Scranage. Irene was an elementary teacher at the Pruntytown Elementary School for 30 years. She was a member of the Harmony Grove Baptist Church; WVARSE, West Union Eastern Star Chapter 56; and former member of the Alpha Delta Kappa. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Wednesday, April 21st. from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. James Baker officiating. Interment will follow at the Harmony Grove Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Taylor County Library 200 Beech St., Grafton, WV 26354 or to Amedysis Hospice Volunteers 67 Casino Dr., Anmore, WV 26323. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

