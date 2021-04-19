Advertisement

James William Taylor, Jr. age 71 of North Edge Trail, Avon, IN (formerly of Grafton) passed away April 18, 2021 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born April 25, 1949 in Clarksburg, WV a son of the late James William Taylor, Sr. and Nellie Lillian (Taylor) Taylor. He is survived by two children, Eric B. Taylor of Florence, KY and Jennifer J. Higgins of Avon, IN; six grandchildren, Alyssa C.M. Marsh, Ft. Campbell, KY and Brandon E. Taylor, Temple City, CA, Connie S. Sorlie of Terre Haute, IN, Zachary N.L. Heavrin, Camby, IN, Alexis R. Higgins, Avon, IN, and Johnny R.L. Higgins, Avon, IN; 4 great-grandchildren and one sister, Leona Dawson of Fairmont, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosita B. Taylor; one grandson, Ryan N. Taylor; one brother-in-law, Darrell Dawson, Sr., two brothers, John W. Taylor and Richard C. Taylor; two sisters, Mildred Spangler and Pauline Stevens. James graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1967.   He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.  He was a retired corrections officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Avon, IN and the Vietnam Veterans POW-MIA in Indianapolis, IN. He loved the outdoors, going fishing and singing karaoke. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 23, 2012 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at the Pinegrove Cemetery in Preston County. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

