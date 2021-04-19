Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | April 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! A beautiful day that feels a bit chilly, even though the temperatures are just about average for this time of year. The breezy winds are making it feel just a little cooler. Well, enjoy today and tomorrow because we have some big, cold changes that will be happening toward the end of the week. First, tomorrow will be much like today with temperatures even warmer than today. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40′s with tomorrow’s high near or over 70F. Then on Wednesday a powerful front with plenty of arctic air behind it will be moving through. Many of us will see the showers on Wednesday morning, but some of us in the higher elevations will also see a wintry mix change to potential snow later on Wednesday into Thursday. I expect that the National Weather Service will be putting our area under a Freeze Watch or Warning tomorrow because of the unseasonably cold air. Morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be down near 30F or below. Many plants and new growth will definitely be affected by this. In terms of snow, the lowlands could see a trace of snow, while the midlands and mountains could see up to about an inch. As the day warms up, that snow will melt. Thursday and Friday highs will slowly creep back up and over the weekend, we will see some wet weather later on Saturday into Sunday morning. Enjoy the next “relatively” warmer days before the arctic blast comes later in the week!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 45

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy: High 69

Wednesday: Morning showers and chilly: 49

Thursday: Morning freeze then partly cloudy: High: 51

