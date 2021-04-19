Linda Mae Alkire, 62, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She passed following an extended illness in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice. She was born in Weston on November 10, 1958, a daughter of the late Floyd Ross Harris and Etta Alkire. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by two sisters: Alice May Harris and Jenny May Harris; two brothers: Robert Harris and Floyd Harris; and maternal grandparents: Rebecca and Charlie Alkire. Linda is survived by four brothers: Lloyd Alkire and wife, Mary, Roger Harris, Jerry Alkire, and Charlie Alkire all of Weston; one sister, Becky Alkire also of Weston; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; her beloved K-9 companion, Hoss; and her beloved feline friend, Fluffy. Linda was a homemaker and a loving sister and aunt. She was always laughing and smiling. Her heart of gold and faith in the Lord led her to do anything for anyone in need. Linda was a member of the Broad Street United Methodist Church in Weston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to aid with final expenses be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378. Due to the current State Restrictions for COVID-19, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 12 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brian Plum officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Linda Mae Alkire. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

