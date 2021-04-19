Advertisement

Patricia “Kay” Smith

Patricia “Kay” Smith
Patricia “Kay” Smith(Patricia “Kay” Smith)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia “Kay” Smith, 74, of Lost Creek, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. She was born in Clarksburg on October 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Ersel Edward Morgan Sr. and Nora Irene Cooper Morgan. On July 18, 1973, Kay married William Smith and together they shared eleven wonderful years before his passing on November 10, 1984. In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by one sister, Vicky Goldsmith; and one infant niece, Danielle Goldsmith. Forever cherishing their memories of Kay are one son, Timothy Smith and wife, Jennifer, of McWhorter; four grandchildren: Timothy Jr., Ryan, Kaitlynn, and Gracen; one step-daughter, Debbie Cantan and husband, Wade, of Maryland; two step-grandchildren: Gary and Crissy; two step-great-grandchildren: Wes and Walker; one brother, Ersel Morgan Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Nutter Fort; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Kay graduated from South Harrison High School in 1966. Her love for the Lord was strong and she practiced her faith regularly as a member of the Horizons Church in Lost Creek. Kay worked for many years at the Clarksburg Casket Company and later at the Alkhan Label Factory in Weston. She was a former member of the Harrison County Senior Center and enjoyed the painting ceramics activities. Kay was also a member of the CEOS of Lost Creek. Kay’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia “Kay” Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series...
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Latest News

Ronelda Rosanell Pugh Clevenger
Ronelda Rosanell Pugh Clevenger
John Koch Jr.
John Koch Jr.
Mural dedication hopes to revitalize downtown Fairmont, West Virginia.
Fairmont gathers for mural dedication
Leslie Ann Busch Fisher
Leslie Ann Busch Fisher