Patricia “Kay” Smith, 74, of Lost Creek, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She passed in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WVU Medicine Hospice. She was born in Clarksburg on October 9, 1946, a daughter of the late Ersel Edward Morgan Sr. and Nora Irene Cooper Morgan. On July 18, 1973, Kay married William Smith and together they shared eleven wonderful years before his passing on November 10, 1984. In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by one sister, Vicky Goldsmith; and one infant niece, Danielle Goldsmith. Forever cherishing their memories of Kay are one son, Timothy Smith and wife, Jennifer, of McWhorter; four grandchildren: Timothy Jr., Ryan, Kaitlynn, and Gracen; one step-daughter, Debbie Cantan and husband, Wade, of Maryland; two step-grandchildren: Gary and Crissy; two step-great-grandchildren: Wes and Walker; one brother, Ersel Morgan Jr. and wife, Sandra, of Nutter Fort; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. Kay graduated from South Harrison High School in 1966. Her love for the Lord was strong and she practiced her faith regularly as a member of the Horizons Church in Lost Creek. Kay worked for many years at the Clarksburg Casket Company and later at the Alkhan Label Factory in Weston. She was a former member of the Harrison County Senior Center and enjoyed the painting ceramics activities. Kay was also a member of the CEOS of Lost Creek. Kay’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia “Kay” Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

