Pocahontas County man admits to firearms charges

Julian N. Waddell
Julian N. Waddell(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Julian N. Waddell, of Durbin, West Virginia, has admitted to firearms charges, announced Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Waddell, 37, pleaded guilty today to two counts of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Waddell, a person who isn’t permitted to have a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having three revolvers, a shotgun, and a semi-automatic rifle in April and July 2019 in Pocahontas County.

Waddell is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the charges. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated. U.S. Magistrate Michael John Aloi presided.

