Ronelda Rosanell Pugh Clevenger, of Grassy Creek, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on the morning of April 17th, 2021. She was 81 years of age. She was born a twin on July 6, 1939, to the late Ernest and Ada Cogar Pugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Eugene, Doy, Coy and Harry Pugh, and sisters: Twila, Mabel, Zelma, and Alma Pugh and Virginia Pugh Richardson. She is also reunited with her children, infant son Jackie, daughter Cheri Wolford, and dancing again with many beloved extended family, neighbors and friends. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Oral Clevenger, and only surviving sibling, twin sister Genelda Pugh Jones. Surviving are her sons, Aaron (Judy), Edward (Michelle), and Darrin (Denise) Clevenger, and son-in-law Vernon Wolford. Grandchildren: Kayla (Kevin) Schrader and Kendall (Katlynn) Wolford; Seth (Skylar) and Nathan (Destiny) Clevenger; Bryson, Bethany and Isaiah Clevenger, Ashley and Jonny Hinchman; Riley and Harley Clevenger and great-grandchildren Henley, Reagan, Cendrix and Leightyn. Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews. Growing up on a farm on Fairview mountain, she was a 1958 graduate of Webster Springs High School. She married Oral in 1964 and together lived in their life long home on Grassy Creek for almost 60 years. They raised 4 children of their own and often cared for other children when needed. She was a cook at Camp Caesar for many years. She enjoyed canning, and always had a large home cooked meal ready in a minute. She was a cherished “Grandma” to her grandchildren and spoiled them rotten with sleepovers and games of UNO, filling them with popcorn, ice cream and coco wheat. She collected angels, enjoyed beautiful flowers, and loved the color red. You could always drive by to find her sitting in her porch swing, working a word search and waving hello. She attended Union Valley Union Mission Church, enjoyed singing gospel hymns and listening to country music. A guardian angel sent to Earth, she was a wonderful caregiver throughout her life, tending to babies and managing the care of her aging family and neighbors. The impact she has made in every life she has touched simply cannot be put into words. She was a wonderful, sweet soul, the matriarch of her family... an angel who has returned home. She will be laid to rest beside of her children, at her life long home on Grassy Creek, at their Clevenger Family Cemetery. Services to celebrate Ronelda’s life will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Holly J. Hoover officiating. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9pm, Monday evening, also at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Clevenger family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

