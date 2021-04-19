Three men facing charges in alleged armed robbery in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men are facing robbery and burglary charges after an incident in Morgantown.

On Wednesday, Trooper A.L. Barnette with the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Rollins Hills Village, near the city of Morgantown. The victim told the trooper that three men entered his house wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, brandished pistols, and stole money from his pockets.

On Monday, police say they conducted a search warrant on the home. As a result of evidence found during the search warrant, Jalen McKissick, Shane Thomason, and Nasaiah Thomason were placed under arrest for Robbery, Burglary, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

