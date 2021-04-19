Advertisement

Trial begins for 2nd defendant in Harrison County child abuse death

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been charged with child abuse after a 5-year-old died while in their custody. One person has already been found guilty and now a second trial has begun.

The trial began Monday for Michelle Boggs who is the grandmother of the 5-year-old, Keaton Boggs. Michelle is also facing the charge of death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse.

During the trial, we learned that Boggs made two statements to officers after claiming to police that her first statement wasn’t fully true.

In her second statement, she brought up the 5-year-olds behavior and the physical abuse she noticed and claims Peter Wodzinski, the man found guilty in this incident last month, was the one who abused Keaton.

Shannon Hogue, the Executive Director of Marion County’s court appointed special advocates says these are instances where the ‘if you see something say something’ factor comes into play and the sooner a report is made the better it is for any child in a situation such as this one.

