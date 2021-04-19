Advertisement

West Virginia to receive more than $1.8 million to fight COVId-19 variants

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia will receive $1,884,569 from the American Rescue Plan to help fight COVID-19 variants in the state, announced, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

New and potentially dangerous strains of COVID-19 make up half of all cases in America. This funding is allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be used to help West Virginia more effectively detect and track variants through genomic sequencing, the process by which COVID DNA is decoded and potentially deadly mutations in the virus are detected.

This is the first tranche of funding, a second tranche will be invested over the next several years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 370 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Oleksiy Titov
Granville PD: Man arrested after shoplifting and striking two police cars
In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series...
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Latest News

Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report no COVID-19 related deaths in 24 hours
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 19 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 19 2021 6 AM
First Annual Biker Blessing at Triple S. Harley
TRIPLE S. HARLEY