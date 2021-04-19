West Virginia to receive more than $1.8 million to fight COVId-19 variants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia will receive $1,884,569 from the American Rescue Plan to help fight COVID-19 variants in the state, announced, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

New and potentially dangerous strains of COVID-19 make up half of all cases in America. This funding is allocated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and will be used to help West Virginia more effectively detect and track variants through genomic sequencing, the process by which COVID DNA is decoded and potentially deadly mutations in the virus are detected.

This is the first tranche of funding, a second tranche will be invested over the next several years.

