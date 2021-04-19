Willard Hampton McWhorter, 82, of Jane Lew, entered Eternal Rest on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He passed in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by loving family, and under the compassionate care of WV Hospice.

He was born in Weston on February 5, 1939, a son of the late Willard Dyer McWhorter and Beulah Virginia Paugh McWhorter.

Willard married Judith Dale Pickens on December 29, 1961, in Oakland, MD. They spent over 59 wonderful years together before her passing on March 28, 2021. Willard longed to be with his one true love so immensely, that he followed her to Heaven’s Gate to dance into eternity.

In addition to his parents and wife, Willard was preceded in death by one brother, William “Bill” McWhorter.

Forever cherishing their memories of Willard are his four daughters: Cynthia Wymer and husband, Bill, of Clarksburg, and Rebecca Stansberry and husband, George, Malissa Miller and husband, Alan, and Julie Bush and husband, Clint, all of Jane Lew; ten grandchildren: Quinn Wymer and wife, Andria, Emily Saab and husband, Matt, Cameron Wymer, Nathaniel Stansberry and wife, Victoria, Wade Stansberry and wife, Megan, Audrey Burkett and husband, Corey, Zane Miller, Olivia Miller, Victoria Miller, and Eliza Bush; four great-grandchildren: William, Evelyn, Grant, and Kansas; one brother, Kenneth McWhorter and wife, Barbara, of Hampden, MA; one sister-in-law, Connie Bramer and husband, Arnold, of Bridgeport; and several nieces and nephews.

Willard graduated from Weston High School in 1957 and was Methodist by faith. He was a self-employed mechanic and over the years owned many businesses including Wib’s Ashland of Jane Lew, Minuteman Muffler of Weston, and was a private airplane pilot. Willard also enjoyed racing go-carts and stockcars and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a charter member of the Jane Lew Lions Club, a former member of the Jane Lew Fire Department, and a huge West Virginia Mountaineer fan. Willard loved his family dearly and always encouraged his girls to participate in anything, even “boy sports”. He was a very devoted man and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jane Lew Lions Club and sent to PO Box 584, Jane Lew, WV 26378, or to the Jane Lew Fire Department and sent to PO Box 44, Jane Lew, WV 26378.

Due to the current State Restrictions on COVID-19, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at Lewis County Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with Celebrant George Stansberry. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Willard Hampton McWhorter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

