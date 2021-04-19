Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth, Monday April 19

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
John Halterman: Did you just inherit money and you’re a non-spouse and wondering, ‘can I just roll this into my IRA?’ Well, I gotta tell you, that’s a big no-no. Because a regular IRA, if you are a spouse of the person that had the IRA, absolutely, you can roll it into there. But if you’re a non-spouse, what you gotta do is you gotta roll it over into an inherited IRA. And the difference is, is basically the tax rules. In a regular IRA, you have up to seventy-two and-a-half in order to take required minimum distributions. But, in an inherited IRA, because this money’s never been taxed, the IRS wants you to start taking money immediately. So, you have to immediately exercise your RMD. And so, don’t make the mistake of taking your non-spousal inherited IRA and put it over into a regular IRA. So, you have to immediately exercise your RMD. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

