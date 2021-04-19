Advertisement

WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A six-lane upgrade to I-79 in the Fairmont area is among 16 projects that were included in a recent remote bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The project will widen I-79 to three lanes in both directions from the South Fairmont exit to Pleasant Valley Road exit. The project also includes the replacement of three bridges. Six companies bid on the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2021 and be completed in September 2024.

A full list of the projects included in the April 13 letting is as follows:

  • Dry Branch Bridge superstructure replacement (Kanawha County)
  • Fairmont – Pleasant Valley Road widening and bridge project (Marion County)
  • Maitland – Big Four Road resurfacing (McDowell County)
  • Raysal Arch Bridge replacement (McDowell County)
  • Ada – Ingleside Road resurfacing (Mercer County)
  • Monument Place Bridge renovation (Ohio County)
  • Seneca – Harman Hills resurfacing (Pendleton County)
  • Seneca – Harman Hills resurfacing [2] (Pendleton County)
  • Amma – County 29 resurfacing (Roane County)
  • Spring Valley Drive slide correction (Wayne County) (Roads To Prosperity)
  • Vernicks Road (WV37) slide correction (Wayne County) (Roads To Prosperity)
  • District 1 road striping
  • District 2 road striping
  • District 3 road striping
  • District 4 road striping
  • District 5 road striping

The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon.

