WVU men’s soccer left out of 36-team NCAA tournament

Mountaineers finish the year at 6-3-1
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer was left out of the 36-team NCAA tournament and will conclude its spring campaign at 6-3-1.

The Mountaineers had their regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville canceled on Sunday due to low roster numbers within the SIUE program.

They finish the year with a top-10 RPI and wins over 2 NCAA qualifiers in Marshall & Charlotte.

Bowling Green, who the Mountaineers went 1-0-1 against this season, was the MAC’s automatic qualifier.

