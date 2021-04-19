WVU men’s soccer left out of 36-team NCAA tournament
Mountaineers finish the year at 6-3-1
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer was left out of the 36-team NCAA tournament and will conclude its spring campaign at 6-3-1.
The Mountaineers had their regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville canceled on Sunday due to low roster numbers within the SIUE program.
They finish the year with a top-10 RPI and wins over 2 NCAA qualifiers in Marshall & Charlotte.
Bowling Green, who the Mountaineers went 1-0-1 against this season, was the MAC’s automatic qualifier.
