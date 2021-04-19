WVU men’s soccer left out of 36-team NCAA tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer was left out of the 36-team NCAA tournament and will conclude its spring campaign at 6-3-1.

The Mountaineers had their regular season finale against SIU Edwardsville canceled on Sunday due to low roster numbers within the SIUE program.

They finish the year with a top-10 RPI and wins over 2 NCAA qualifiers in Marshall & Charlotte.

Bowling Green, who the Mountaineers went 1-0-1 against this season, was the MAC’s automatic qualifier.

Very proud of the team’s efforts this Spring. I said that we would use this Semester to learn about this group- and we learnt that we are a worthy @NCAASoccer tournament team, in a shortened field, despite today’s outcome. @WVUMensSoccer will leave no doubt, come Fall 2021. 💙💛 — Daniel Stratford (@DanStrats) April 19, 2021

