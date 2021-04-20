5 NCWV wrestlers advance to semis of AAA state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Day 1 of the AAA state wrestling tournament is in the books in Huntington.

4 wrestlers from University High School are moving on to the semifinals with 1 wrestler from Buckhannon-Upshur.

Freshman Luca Felix advanced to the final four at 132, along with Dominic Parker at 138.

Elijah Wellings-Osha will wrestle in the sems at 160 & Dakota Heagadorn made it at 170.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Breagan Pierson advanced to the semifinals at 145.

Here is the link to the full brackets, including the consolation rounds.

University Wrestling

2021 WVSSAC State Wrestling Tournament!!! pic.twitter.com/GHkzYH3WFn — The U Athletic Dept (@U_Athletics) April 19, 2021

