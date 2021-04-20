Advertisement

Animal Friends of Barbour County help with life-saving pet adoption

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal friends of Barbour County is teaming up with the largest no-kill animal organization in the world to help with life-saving pet adoption.

The shelter is partnering with north shore animal League America’s tour for life.

The week long adoption celebration spotlights local shelter partners and rescue groups.

Kimberly Delauder with the shelter tells us without this partnership, the some cats couldn’t be adopted.

“kitten season hits here in full force next month and then your adults get left behind. Everybody wants to adopt a kitten nobody wants to adopt an adult and our adults have to sit and wait,” said Delauder.

Adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina until supplies last. You can schedule an appointment here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current

Latest News

Animal Friends of Barbour County help with life-saving pet adoption
Animal Friends of Barbour County help with life-saving pet adoption
Ian- Chauvin verdict
Ian- Chauvin verdict
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Mountaineer Grille
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday