Animal Friends of Barbour County help with life-saving pet adoption

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal friends of Barbour County is teaming up with the largest no-kill animal organization in the world to help with life-saving pet adoption.

The shelter is partnering with north shore animal League America’s tour for life.

The week long adoption celebration spotlights local shelter partners and rescue groups.

Kimberly Delauder with the shelter tells us without this partnership, the some cats couldn’t be adopted.

“kitten season hits here in full force next month and then your adults get left behind. Everybody wants to adopt a kitten nobody wants to adopt an adult and our adults have to sit and wait,” said Delauder.

Adopters will receive giveaways provided by Purina until supplies last. You can schedule an appointment here.

