Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | April 20th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the warmest day of the week, with temperatures approaching 70 degrees. A cold front pushes through around 8 tomorrow morning, dropping temperatures into the 30s around 9 in the morning. From there, we only warm up to the low 40s during the day. Rain will also begin around 9 in the morning, continuing on and off throughout the day, and mixing with snow, especially in the afternoon. This won’t cause a significant snow accumulation, but we will likely see some scattered snow showers throughout much of the area on Wednesday afternoon. Then, overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s, so we could wake up to temperatures below freezing on Thursday morning. On Thursday, we warm up to the upper 40s, with a mix of clouds and sun all day. Friday will be much warmer and much more calm, with temperatures headed back up towards 60° and plenty of sunshine. We reach those low 60s on Saturday, but there’s a strong possibility for rain throughout much of the day. Sunday looks to be drier, but temperatures are back down in the fifties.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 70.

Tonight: A calm overnight. Low: 42.

Wednesday: Rain moves in and temperatures drop 20 degrees. High: 45.

Thursday: Much more dry, but still cold. High: 49.

