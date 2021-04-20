Advertisement

Bridgeport Runner-Up, RCB Third at Boys State Swimming Championships

Indians totaled 165 points and Flying Eagles notched 105
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County was well-represented at the Boys State Swimming Championships Tuesday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

For the second year in a row, Bridgeport finished as the state runner-up with 165 points. Robert C. Byrd placed third with 105 points. George Washington defended its championship topping the field with 202 points.

The BHS quartet of Randy Keener. Luke Pinti, Mason Titchenal and Marcel Rodriguez swam to a state record in the 200 medley relay at 1:36.49. Keener., Rodriguez, Titchenal and Reed Smith also topped the field in the 400 freestyle relay by six seconds at 3:19.52. They were followed in second in the 400 free relay by Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Howe, Adam Fubio, Kaden Meighen and Patrick Fubio at 3:25.77.

University’s Frank McCutchan dominated the 500 yard freestyle. The junior won his second state title in the event besting the field by nearly 13 seconds at 4:41.84. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett placed second at 4:54.22.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener took home two state titles. The junior won the 200 IM at 34.70 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.99. RCB’s Patrick Fubio finished behind him in second in the 100 back at 54.13.

Keener, McCutchan and Bennett earned spots on the all-tournament swim team for their performances.

Below, hear from BHS head coach Wendy Madden on the Indians finishing as the state runner-up.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current

Latest News

Charlie Huggins
Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87
Muldrow
Former Mountaineer Muldrow invited to training camp with Connecticut Sun
University
5 NCWV wrestlers advance to semis of AAA state tournament
Will Hunt
Lewis County downs Liberty, 57-42 in opening round