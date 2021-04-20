Bridgeport Runner-Up, RCB Third at Boys State Swimming Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County was well-represented at the Boys State Swimming Championships Tuesday at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center.

For the second year in a row, Bridgeport finished as the state runner-up with 165 points. Robert C. Byrd placed third with 105 points. George Washington defended its championship topping the field with 202 points.

The BHS quartet of Randy Keener. Luke Pinti, Mason Titchenal and Marcel Rodriguez swam to a state record in the 200 medley relay at 1:36.49. Keener., Rodriguez, Titchenal and Reed Smith also topped the field in the 400 freestyle relay by six seconds at 3:19.52. They were followed in second in the 400 free relay by Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Howe, Adam Fubio, Kaden Meighen and Patrick Fubio at 3:25.77.

University’s Frank McCutchan dominated the 500 yard freestyle. The junior won his second state title in the event besting the field by nearly 13 seconds at 4:41.84. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett placed second at 4:54.22.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener took home two state titles. The junior won the 200 IM at 34.70 and the 100 backstroke with a time of 50.99. RCB’s Patrick Fubio finished behind him in second in the 100 back at 54.13.

Keener, McCutchan and Bennett earned spots on the all-tournament swim team for their performances.

Below, hear from BHS head coach Wendy Madden on the Indians finishing as the state runner-up.

