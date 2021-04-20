Charleston nightclub shooting suspect arrested in North Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston fugitive who was wanted in connection to a fatal nightclub shooting has been arrested.

According to the United States Marshals Service, Donnell “Pop A Lot” Strong, was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Strong was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at the Boondocks Bar & Grill in Charleston in May 2016.

Strong faces charges of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Charleston Police Department, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, and Princeton Police Department along with USMS from Western North Carolina assisted in Strong’s arrest.

