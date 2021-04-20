Charlie Huggins Passes Away at 87

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Charlie Huggins, father of WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins, has passed away at age 87.

Huggins was a basketball star at Morgantown High School and went on to play at WVU and Alderson Broaddus. He led the Battlers in scoring with 25 points per game during his senior year in 1957.

Bob credits his father for where he learned his basketball philosophy from, based around fundamentals and defense. Charlie coached high school basketball in Ohio where he boasted a state-best .843 winning percentage.. He went a combined 398-74 overall at Stone Creek, Strasburg, Conotton Valley, IVS and Hiland high schools.

He was inducted into the Alderson Broaddus Hall of Fame in 1994, then the Morgantown High Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

