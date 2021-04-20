David Lee Scales, Jr., 59, of Montana Mines, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at WVU Campus Fairmont Regional Hospital. He was born September 4, 1961 in Fairmont. David worked at Gwynn Tire as a technician. He always stayed busy working on projects and loved to make jokes about everything. David loved spending time with his family and friends and barbeque.David is survived by his two sons, Johnathan Scales of Montana Mines and David “Davey” Lee Scales, III of Hutchinson; his brother-in-law, Brian Messenger; his granddaughter, Gracie Scales; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.David was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Eileen Scales, who died on October 17, 2017; his sister-in-law, Vickie Messenger; his brothers-in-law, Dennis “Denny” Cross, and Barry Cross.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker, officiating. Interment will follow at Montana Mines Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

