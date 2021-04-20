Elkins Fire Chief retires

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After more than 40 years of volunteer and paid service, a local fire chief is hanging up his hat. Elkins Fire Department Chief Tom Meader announced his retirement during Monday’s special council meeting.

In 1979, Meader joined the department as a volunteer firefighter. At the time, Meader was operating his own business when friends who were volunteer firefighters suggested that he should apply. He soon realized he had both a knack and a passion for the work of a firefighter.

When asked what he plans to do in his retirement, he says it might not look too different from what he does today. He said, “You know it’s just a bunch of good people that I consider my family and it’s awesome. I love it. I’m goin- am I going to miss it? Yes, but I’ll still be around, I can’t walk out the door.”

Meader’s retirement is effective April 30.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.