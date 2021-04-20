Advertisement

Elkins Fire Chief retires

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - After more than 40 years of volunteer and paid service, a local fire chief is hanging up his hat. Elkins Fire Department Chief Tom Meader announced his retirement during Monday’s special council meeting.

In 1979, Meader joined the department as a volunteer firefighter. At the time, Meader was operating his own business when friends who were volunteer firefighters suggested that he should apply. He soon realized he had both a knack and a passion for the work of a firefighter.

When asked what he plans to do in his retirement, he says it might not look too different from what he does today. He said, “You know it’s just a bunch of good people that I consider my family and it’s awesome. I love it. I’m goin- am I going to miss it? Yes, but I’ll still be around, I can’t walk out the door.”

Meader’s retirement is effective April 30.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current

Latest News

Ian- Chauvin verdict
Ian- Chauvin verdict
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Mountaineer Grille
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, April 20
Halterman
Halterman