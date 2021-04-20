Advertisement

Former Mountaineer Muldrow invited to training camp with Connecticut Sun

Played past season with Macabbi Haifa in Israel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Teana Muldrow is getting another shot in the WNBA.

She recently signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun after spending the past season with Macabbi Haifa in Israel.

Muldrow was drafted in the third round of the 2018 WNBA Draft by Seattle. She played 4 total games in the league with the Storm & Dallas Wings.

She ranks in the top 5 in both all-time scoring and rebounding for the Mountaineers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
generic
Three men facing charges in alleged armed robbery in Morgantown
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current
Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects

Latest News

University
5 NCWV wrestlers advance to semis of AAA state tournament
Will Hunt
Lewis County downs Liberty, 57-42 in opening round
Gyorko
Gyorko staying home in Morgantown to manage WV Black Bears
WVU men's soccer
WVU men’s soccer left out of 36-team NCAA tournament