Former Mountaineer Muldrow invited to training camp with Connecticut Sun
Played past season with Macabbi Haifa in Israel
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Teana Muldrow is getting another shot in the WNBA.
She recently signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun after spending the past season with Macabbi Haifa in Israel.
Muldrow was drafted in the third round of the 2018 WNBA Draft by Seattle. She played 4 total games in the league with the Storm & Dallas Wings.
She ranks in the top 5 in both all-time scoring and rebounding for the Mountaineers.
