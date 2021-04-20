Former Mountaineer Muldrow invited to training camp with Connecticut Sun

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer forward Teana Muldrow is getting another shot in the WNBA.

She recently signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun after spending the past season with Macabbi Haifa in Israel.

Muldrow was drafted in the third round of the 2018 WNBA Draft by Seattle. She played 4 total games in the league with the Storm & Dallas Wings.

She ranks in the top 5 in both all-time scoring and rebounding for the Mountaineers.

“Teana is a talented face-up forward that provides great spacing on the offensive end of the floor. We are excited to have her in camp after she just returned from another successful International season in Israel.”-@CurtMillerWBB pic.twitter.com/pbkQUU9qob — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 16, 2021

