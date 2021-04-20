Governor Justice cleans up executive orders, paves way for the return of fairs and festivals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice, during his COVID-19 briefing Monday, announced that he would be condensing the 91 executive orders he has signed throughout the pandemic into one single order.

Executive Order 12-21 revokes 70 orders that are no longer needed, including changing the 2020 primary election date and allowing private campsites to reopen.

The most notable repeal is the restriction on public gatherings. The move by the Governor opens the door for festivals and fairs to make a return.

“Fairs and festivals are a part of the fabric that makes West Virginia whole,” said Susan Riddle, CEO of Mountaineer Country CVB.

In 2020, major events in the North-Central area like the Forest Festival, Buckwheat Festival, and the Wild and Wonderful Country Festival were canceled. As we approached summer, many were concerned that these festivals would not return until 2022 at the earliest. For the Forest Festival, that is true. Organizers called off the event for the second year.

As for the other major and minor events Mountaineers typically celebrate, they are up in the air. Riddle says if organizers have not started by now, it would be very difficult to plan a fair or festival. But for those that have prepared, West Virginians could be enjoying fried food under the sun again.

“From the fairs that I have been contacted about, they have been planning since January. They had a plan if the restrictions are in place and if the restrictions are lifted,” Riddle said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.