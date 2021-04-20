Advertisement

Governor Justice cleans up executive orders, paves way for the return of fairs and festivals

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice, during his COVID-19 briefing Monday, announced that he would be condensing the 91 executive orders he has signed throughout the pandemic into one single order.

Executive Order 12-21 revokes 70 orders that are no longer needed, including changing the 2020 primary election date and allowing private campsites to reopen.

The most notable repeal is the restriction on public gatherings. The move by the Governor opens the door for festivals and fairs to make a return.

“Fairs and festivals are a part of the fabric that makes West Virginia whole,” said Susan Riddle, CEO of Mountaineer Country CVB.

In 2020, major events in the North-Central area like the Forest Festival, Buckwheat Festival, and the Wild and Wonderful Country Festival were canceled. As we approached summer, many were concerned that these festivals would not return until 2022 at the earliest. For the Forest Festival, that is true. Organizers called off the event for the second year.

As for the other major and minor events Mountaineers typically celebrate, they are up in the air. Riddle says if organizers have not started by now, it would be very difficult to plan a fair or festival. But for those that have prepared, West Virginians could be enjoying fried food under the sun again.

“From the fairs that I have been contacted about, they have been planning since January. They had a plan if the restrictions are in place and if the restrictions are lifted,” Riddle said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current

Latest News

Ian- Chauvin verdict
Ian- Chauvin verdict
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Mountaineer Grille
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, April 20
Halterman
Halterman