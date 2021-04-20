Lewis County downs Liberty, 57-42 in opening round
Minutemen will face No. 1 RCB on Wednesday
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 4 seed Lewis County is moving on in the AAA Region II, Section 2 tournament as the Minutemen downed Liberty, 57-42.
Will Hunt had 17 points & 8 rebounds for LCHS & Vincent Snuffer posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Jorden Jones poured in 14 points & Hayden Dodd had 12 for the Mountaineers.
Lewis County will play No. 1 seed RCB in the semifinals on Wednesday.
