Linda L. Bell Fall, 70 of Cowen passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Linda was born December 29, 1950 in Bolair and was the daughter of the late Stanley “Red” and Eltha Gregory Bell. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bell. Linda retired as manager after working many years at Leslies Y-Mart. She loved to fish, listening to Conway Twitty music, collecting anything to do with owls and was a very strong willed woman. Linda and Al first met as pen pals when he was in the Army and enjoyed 51 years of marriage together. Surviving are her husband, Alfred J. Fall, Sr; children, Alfred J. “AJ” Fall, Jr, Veronica Frame and William H. “Bill” Fall; brothers, John Bell, Timmy Bell and Bob Bell; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen with Pastor Bill Morlan officiating. Burial will follow at Handschumacher Cemetery, Upperglade. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Fall family. Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings

