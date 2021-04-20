Patty Lou (Lawson) Steele, 79, of Fairmont WV passed away from natural causes on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Envoy of Woodbridge Nursing Home in Woodbridge, VA. She was born on June 28, 1941, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Glenn W. Steele and Margie Maxine (Swisher) Steele. Patty graduated from East Fairmont High School. In 1959, Patty married James Orrin Lawson. They raised 5 children at Pricketts Creek, WV until 1973, when they divorced. Patty was a stay-at-home Mom. She raised basset hounds. Her favorite basset hound was Sheba. Patty loved riding horses. Everyone loved her homemade potato salad and pepperoni buns. When the children got older, Patty worked various jobs in the Fairmont area, to include cook/bartender for Country Inn Restaurant; cook for the WVA fraternity, Phi Sigma Kappa; caregiver/housekeeper for the elderly, and dietician cook for the Arbors Nursing Home. Patty loved to travel. Around 2005, Patty moved to Virginia to live with her son Randy. Patty is survived by her children James Randall Lawson and wife Denise of Woodbridge, VA, Sharri Suzanne Lawson of Fairmont, Diana Lawson Rager and husband Kenneth of Spring Grove, PA, and Kristi Lawson of Louisville, KY; her sisters-in-law Patty Bauer Steele of Fairmont, Marva Jean Steele of Myrtle Beach, SC and Sheryl Steele of Berkeley Springs, WV; her grandchildren Amanda Lou Lawson, Johnny Floyd, Timmy Floyd and wife Savannah, Jesse Rager and wife Regina, Justin Rager, Kendra Rager, Bethanie Jones, Keeaira and Keeandre Jackson, Tonea Stewart, Wesli Jensen, Wendy Adams Murrah and husband John, Pedro Adams; her great-grandchildren Devin and Ryan Adams, Alyssa Murrah, Kylie and Natalie Jensen, Ceeanna and Zyrell Jones, Zarrius Wilson, Bella Newby, Skylar and Sawyer Floyd, and Kinnley, Kendall and Chloe Rager. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her son Timothy Lee Lawson and ex-husband James Orrin Lawson; her brothers Billy Steele of Myrtle Beach, David Steele of Fairmont, Mark Steele of Berkeley Springs, Mike Steele and wife Susan Morgan Steele of Fairmont, her sister Betty Steele Friend and her husband Eddie Friend of Fairmont; and her grandson Troy Wilson. Patty was an active member of the Jehovah Witness congregation in Fairmont and Northern Virginia. She was also a member of the Women of the Moose, Woodbridge Chapter 653, in Lorton, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. In keeping with her wishes, Patty was cremated. Because of the Covid pandemic, there will only be a graveside service at Mt. Zion Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Masks and social distancing are required. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

