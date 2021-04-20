Purple Star Award makes its way to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Education welcomed a new program to assist schools that show support for military families.

The Purple Star Award was originally introduced in Ohio to recognize schools that provided resources to assist military children and their families. West Virginia Department of Education has worked with their military partners, Common Ground to bring the award to the state.

WVDE coordinator Robert Mellace said schools that received a Purple Star would be able to offer their families more support. “Our military children have some unique needs, because of the service members duty. What we’re trying to do is to to create a program that is impactful and flexible,” he said.

Mellace added schools would be recognized for three years. They would also receive a certificate and access to electronic materials to benefit their programs. He shared the process was simple to apply for. However, they had some requirements for application. Mellace said each school must have at least two military service or support programs to be eligible for the award. The school must also provide links to military resources and Common Ground’s webpage.

Mellace added the award would create a link between schools and military families to ensure all needs were being met. The application was available on WVDE and Common Ground’s website and must be submitted by October 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.