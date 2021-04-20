South Harrison student wins West Virginia High School Business Competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Harrison High School student won the West Virginia High School Business Plan Competition.

Shelby Shuman won the $10,000 scholarship for her work on her business, Sunny Days Boutique and Auction. She started the business when she was 17 as a small boutique and now she has an online Facebook page, Sunny Days Boutique Sales. On the page Shuman sells items that she gets by purchasing merchandise palettes.

She added the pandemic actually gave her more time to focus on building her business. “We just started going back to school full time in March. So kind of in September, I didn’t have much to do other than staying home. That got me determined to do it,” Shuman said.

She plans to continue her education at Fairmont State University to continue pursing business.

