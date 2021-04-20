Advertisement

South Harrison student wins West Virginia High School Business Competition

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A South Harrison High School student won the West Virginia High School Business Plan Competition.

Shelby Shuman won the $10,000 scholarship for her work on her business, Sunny Days Boutique and Auction. She started the business when she was 17 as a small boutique and now she has an online Facebook page, Sunny Days Boutique Sales. On the page Shuman sells items that she gets by purchasing merchandise palettes.

She added the pandemic actually gave her more time to focus on building her business. “We just started going back to school full time in March. So kind of in September, I didn’t have much to do other than staying home. That got me determined to do it,” Shuman said.

She plans to continue her education at Fairmont State University to continue pursing business.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
generic
Three men facing charges in alleged armed robbery in Morgantown
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current
Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects
WV Division of Highways accepts bids remotely for 16 projects

Latest News

South Harrison student wins West Virginia High School Business Competition
South Harrison student wins West Virginia High School Business Competition
West Virginia Department of Education welcomed a new program to assist schools that show...
Purple Star Award makes its way to West Virginia
Purple Star Award makes its way to West Virginia
Purple Star Award makes its way to West Virginia
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 20 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 4 20 2021 6 AM