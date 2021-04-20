Tasty Tuesday: Mountaineer Grille

If it’s Tuesday, it’s got to be Tasty Tuesday! This week, we’re at Mountaineer Grille to try some of their classic favorites in Bridgeport.

Joe Pinti says they pretty much made it a brand new place when they shut down and they completely redid the kitchen and the front of the house.

So in 2009, how did the restaurant come to fruition with you and your brother?

Joe said, “Well I own Benny’s Boot Hill, and we moved it from the mall when we built this complex. And I planned on renting these spaces downstairs. My brother was in Maryland at a place called the Lighthouse, which was a premier restaurant, and I knew that’s where his talents were and I felt that we should really do a restaurant.”

All these years later, the two are still together. They’ve slightly changed the menu. Joe says they have a little different flair of food and they do some special seafood dishes, and have a great chef that does those. So it’s a casual but higher quality food that they serve here.

Kevin was able to try the Antipasto Salad with warm vegetables and the rib eye sandwich with gorgonzola. Both of them were amazing!

