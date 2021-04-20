William Davis Holyfield, II, age 40, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Harrison County on October 11, 1980, a son of William D. Holyfield and Katherine Annette Barnett Holyfield. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Nicole Holyfield of Fairmont; one niece, Morgan Emma Carter; six uncles, Carl E. Holyfield of Harrisonburg, VA, Dana D. Hill of Clarksburg, Troy E. Hill of Clarksburg, Gary D. Holyfield of Wilmington, NC, French B. Barnett, Jr. of Kingwood, Charles S. Barnett of Kingwood and Kenneth R. Barnett of Kingwood; five aunts, Charlotte A. Houser of Arnold, PA, Corlis Jeanne Houser of Oakmont, PA, Joanna L. Bussey of Morgantown, Mona Lisa Barnett of Kingwood and Hattie P. Jolliffe of Grant Town; and several cousins including 2 special cousins, DeAndre Payne and Corey Payne. He was also preceded in death by one uncle, Carl T. Barnett; his grandfather, French B. Barnett, Sr., and his grandmother, Mary E. Hill. Mr. Holyfield was a graduate of Fairmont Senior High School Class of 1999, where he played football and was a proud Polar Bear. He graduated from Fairmont State College in 2003, having earned his Bachelor’s degree in Communications with a minor in Physical Education. He was a Michael Jordan Super Fan, as well as a fan of Florida State University Football and the Buffalo Bills. #BillsMafia He loved stand-up comedy and music, especially Brian McKnight. He was known as a “Mama’s Boy” and will be greatly missed. William loved Superman and enjoyed Marvel comics. In his honor, the family requests that visitors wear their favorite Superman shirt. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. Private funeral services will be held with interment in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

