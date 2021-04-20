Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, April 20

John Halterman: Did you put your children’s names on your property thinking that it was going to be a good thing? Thinking upon your death, they would automatically get this money. Well, it could be a good thing, but the one thing you gotta be thinking about is the loss of stepped up in basis. What do I mean about that? If you’re paying for a property one-hundred thousand dollars and today it’s worth a million, well upon your death, your children would inherit that as a stepped up in basis. So if they turned around and sold it, they would pay no capital gains at the million. But if you give it to them prior to death, now they’re going to inherit your cost basis. So that original one-hundred thousand that you paid for it is now their cost basis. And at your death and when you pass away, now they lose that. Now they have a gain of nine-hundred thousand. Big, big tax situation. And so, unfortunately, you may have done some more harm than good. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

