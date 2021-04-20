Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, April 20

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Did you put your children’s names on your property thinking that it was going to be a good thing? Thinking upon your death, they would automatically get this money. Well, it could be a good thing, but the one thing you gotta be thinking about is the loss of stepped up in basis. What do I mean about that? If you’re paying for a property one-hundred thousand dollars and today it’s worth a million, well upon your death, your children would inherit that as a stepped up in basis. So if they turned around and sold it, they would pay no capital gains at the million. But if you give it to them prior to death, now they’re going to inherit your cost basis. So that original one-hundred thousand that you paid for it is now their cost basis. And at your death and when you pass away, now they lose that. Now they have a gain of nine-hundred thousand. Big, big tax situation. And so, unfortunately, you may have done some more harm than good. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice | New executive order removes social gathering limitations, clarifies others
Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
Nasaiah Thomason (L), Shane Thomason (M), and Jalen McKissick (R)
Three Morgantown men face charges in alleged armed robbery and burglary
UPDATE: Person facing first-degree murder charge in shooting death of Preston County man
Jessica Embry, who is a fine arts teacher at Ashley High School in New Hanover County and the...
‘A profound loss’: N.C. teacher dies while trying to save two children caught in rip current

Latest News

Ian- Chauvin verdict
Ian- Chauvin verdict
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday: Mountaineer Grille
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Halterman
Halterman