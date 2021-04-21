Advertisement

5 Sports Podcast Episode 16: Dan Stratford

WVU men’s soccer head coach
Dan Stratford
Dan Stratford(wdtv)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - First-year WVU men’s soccer head coach Dan Stratford joins Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau on episode 16 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Stratford led the Mountaineers to a 6-3-1 overall record this spring. However, West Virginia wasn’t selected for the condensed field of 36 in the NCAA Tournament despite defeating postseason-bound Charlotte and No. 8 Marshall earlier this year.

He was named the Mountaineers’ 10th-ever head coach in January 2020. Stratford came to WVU from the University of Charleston in the Mountain East Conference where he led the Golden Eagles to three conference regular-season championships and two conference tournament titles in three seasons.

Stratford played for the Mountaineers from 2004-07. He finished first in program history with 23 matches played in a season and 85 career games played. He was also No. 1 in career game-winning assists (13) and game-winning points (31).

In 2008, Stratford was drafted by the D.C. United and played one season in the MLS. Later, he joined Scottish club Inverness Caledonian Thistle from 2009-2010.

On this week’s episode, Stratford reacts to WVU being left out of this year’s NCAA Tournament field, his lessons learned in his first season as head coach and the upward trajectory of the Mountaineer men’s soccer program.

